PETERS, Murray "Dean"

76, of Hamilton, OH, and formerly of Oxford, OH, passed away on June 30, 2021, from natural causes. He was born on November 21, 1945, in

Hamilton, son of the late

Murray Frank and Marjory

Morris Peters. On November 4, 2000, he married Nancy Pfirrman at St. Ann Catholic Church, Hamilton, OH, she

preceded him in death in

January 8, 2018. He was a resident of Westover Retirement Community in Hamilton, OH.

Dean graduated from Talawanda High School in 1962 and Miami University in 1966. He taught at Marshall Elementary School where he was instrumental in developing the nature trails and outdoor classrooms until he was forced into

retirement by complications of polio.

Dean had a deep interest in history and he and Nancy saw most of the covered bridges in the tri-state area. He also

attended many steam tractor shows, where he made friends from all over the country. Dean and Nancy were also founding members of the Post-Polio Support Group in the Cincinnati area.

Dean is survived by three brothers: Greg (Linda) Peters of Greenville, SC; Morris Peters of Oxford, OH; Kim (Vicki) Peters of DuBois, PA, and three nieces and one nephew.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm, Wednesday, July 14th, at the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Catholic Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, in the funeral home followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Donations can be made to Westover

Retirement Community Life Care Fund, c/o Colonial, 520 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Online register book available at


