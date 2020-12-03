PETERS, George Lynn



72, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton surrounded by his family. He was born on February 3, 1948, in Athens, Ohio, and is the son of the late Emerson and



Florence Peters. He graduated from McArthur High School (Class of 1966) and the University of Cincinnati. He worked in the health care sales industry and in the construction industry. George was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and served on many missionary trips where he helped reconstruct homes. He is survived by his wife of 51 years



Belinda Jo (McClelland) Peters. His children are Cynthia



(Russell) Kirkham of Anchorage, Alaska, Kristin (James) Whitt of West Chester, Ohio, and Gavin (Rachal) Peters of Madeira, Ohio; grandchildren include Kaylin and Seamus Kirkham, Ethan and Toby Whitt, and Camden, Samuel, and Elijah



Peters; siblings Richard (Myrna) Peters of Fort Myers, Florida, John (Kida) Peters of Jackson, Ohio, sister-in-law Kay Peters, Linda (James) Hinson of McArthur, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his sister Carol Bailey and his brother Donald



Peters. A Visitation will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2526 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio. A Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Joseph Payne officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, Ohio, immediately following the Service. Face masks and social distancing will be required throughout the Visitation, Service, and Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of George L. Peters to St. Marks United Methodist Church, 4601 Fairfield Avenue, Fairfield, Ohio 45014 or Hospice of



Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

