PETERMAN, Dennis H.



80, of Mocksville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday,



January 9, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center.



He was born April 24, 1940, in Ashland, Kentucky, to John and Juanita (Howard)



Peterman. Dennis enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1962 and served active duty until 1968. Dennis married his sweetheart, Nonie upon his return from Vietnam in 1966. He retired from the Marine Corps



Reserves in 1985. After retirement from the Marine Corps, Dennis served the town of Mocksville as U.S. Postmaster.



Dennis had a passion for helping others. He spent his retirement years driving a bus for the kids at Victory Junction in Randleman, Camp Tekoa in Hendersonville and blood drives for the Red Cross. He and his wife also served Meals on Wheels for many years.



Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Winona "Nonie" (Davis); a son, David (Christina), Winston-Salem, NC, and grandchildren, Audrey, David and Connor; one brother, Harry (Janis)



Peterman, Springfield, Ohio; three sisters-in-law, Penny



Peterman, Pam Peterman and Kathy Peterman; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Lester, Jerry and Don Peterman.



Visitation services will be held January 21, 2021, 10 am – 1 pm at Davie Funeral Services in Mocksville followed by an outdoor service at Salisbury National Cemetery. A celebration of



Dennis' life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross and online condolences at www.daviefuneralservice.com.



