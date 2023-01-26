PERRY, Ivey R.



Ivey R. Perry quietly passed away on January 19, 2023. She was born March 9, 1926, in Rockville Centre, NY, to Levi and Ivy Chapman. She was the youngest of seven children, Anne, Levi, Jr., Emily, Hillard, Dallas, and Mabel.



As a thriving family, each of the Chapman children were encouraged to obtain an education. Upon graduating from high school, Ivey attended Wilberforce University from 1944-1946. She returned back to New York and worked for the United Nations until 1949 when she began working for New York Telephone Company. She later met and married James Gist. To this union two daughters were born. In 1961, she transferred to Ohio Bell (now AT&T) until her retirement in 1982. She continued as an active member of the workforce with Fox 45 TV until her final retirement in 2010.



From a very early age, Ivey's deep faith in God was instilled by her parents. She was a faithful member of the African Methodist Episcopal Church until she moved to Dayton and was baptized as a dedicated Jehovah's Witness in 1966. She remained a devoted Jehovah Witness serving as an auxiliary pioneer several times. She was a very strong independent woman and instilled strong Christian values in her daughters. For many years, she played the piano at weddings, funerals, etc., gave generously to those less fortunate and always tried to help the sick.



She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Gail (George) Forest and Linda (George) McDole, both of Dayton, OH; grandchildren: James Craig Gist, W. Glen (Cayla) Forest, Stephan McDole, all of Dayton, OH, and Wednesday (Kevin) Shipp, of Panama City, Panama; eight great-grandchildren: Cameron, Carrington, Syeeda, Khalil, Diallo, Alannah, Bryce, and Khalani; one great-great-granddaughter, Sarai; extended family: Erika Maclin-Gist, Katerishia Perry, Toni Perry (Goodie) Gillespie, Kenyatta (Jonathan) Printers, and Valeria Perry; special friends: Ann Butler, Mary Scott, Aieta Stoops, and Rachel Stoops; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends.



Funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, 11:00 am, Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH. The family will receive relatives and friends Friday at the Mausoleum beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "In memory of Ms. Ivey Perry" to: Shriners Children's Ohio, Attn: Development Office, 1 Children's Plaza 2 West, Dayton, OH, 45404. Entombment: Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. 3rd St.

