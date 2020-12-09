PERRY, Elena



In loving memory of Elena L. (Crabtree) Ziegenthaler Perry age 89, from Miamisburg, OH. Departed this life from her home December 6, 2020, surrounded in love. Born December 12, 1930, to Edgar Kay and Lucy (May) Crabtree.



Elena was preceded in death by her parents, both of her husbands, Dale L. Ziegenthaler (1971), her childhood sweetheart, Donald Arthur Perry (2004), her loving and devoted Husband. Her sister, two brothers and other friends and family members.



Elena leaves behind her loving daughters Gail Lantz, Enon, Pam (Ron) Hoover, Brookville and Carol (Lins) Alt, Miamisburg. Donald (Elaine) Perry Jr. and Barbara (Larry) Kincaid. She was blessed by nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Elena is also survived by many nieces and nephews and wonderful neighbors.



Gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Chaplain Zach Maloney, Crossroads Hospice officiating.



In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Foundation Grandma Alt "Elena Perry" Swimming Scholarship #3699.



Personal Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

