PERKINS, Matthew Richard



Age, 60, from Centerville, Ohio, passed away on July 19, 2022, following a brief illness. Matt was a graduate of Alter High School and Miami University. He taught social studies and coached football in Walkersville, Maryland, prior to returning to the Dayton area. A bit of a Renaissance Man, Matt had many academic interests ranging from archaeology, geology, all types of history (especially the Civil War), and genealogy. He regularly volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul Food Bank, Special Olympics, and other community outreach programs. Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. and Betty Ann Perkins, a nephew, Jeffrey Perkins, and brother-in-law, Jeff Brumfield. He was also predeceased by his beloved dog, Dudley. He is survived by his siblings: Kathleen, Lynn Brumfield, Doug (Sue), Greg (Deb), Jeffrey (Monica) and Barb. Also surviving are nieces and nephews: Erin (Tom) Bohn, Chris, David (Erica), Mark, Maria LaFord, Stephen (Kristen), Drew (Erin); and 14 great-nieces and nephews. Matt was much loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 1 at 11:30 am at the Church of the Incarnation in Centerville, Ohio. Visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcomed to Catholic Relief Services, American Red Cross, Dudley Dollars, or any charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared by visiting



www.westbrockfuneralhome.com