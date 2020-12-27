PERKINS, Lakelynn Anne



Age 4 days of Trenton, Ohio, passed away December 20, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. She was born on December 16, 2020, in Middletown, Ohio, to Caleb and Kaitlyn (Johnson) Perkins. In her short life she was loved by many! Lakelynn is survived by her parents; sister, Aurora- Grace Perkins; maternal grandparents, Nikki Johnson and Robert (Talaina) Johnson; maternal great-grandmother,



Debbie Johnson; maternal great-grandparents, Sandi (Jack) Montgomery; paternal grandparents, Jeffery (Catherine)



Perkins; paternal great-grandparents, Larrie (Linda) Ballard and Linda (Paul) Adams. She is preceded in death by her



maternal great-grandfather, Pete Johnson. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. Funeral service will follow immediately after at 1:00 p.m. with Daron Harmon officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com