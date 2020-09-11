PERKINS, Jason Matthew Jason Matthew Perkins, 48, of Springfield, Ohio, left this world on September 8, 2020, after a long battle with MS. He leaves behind his loving wife, Jennifer, and three children, Malik, Kingston, and Isabel. He is survived by his parents, Edward and Marilyn Perkins, as well as his siblings, brother, Randy (Amy) Perkins; sister, Missi (Tim) Balch; and brother, Brenton (Michelle) Perkins. Jason had many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins. He will be missed beyond words and loved forever. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

