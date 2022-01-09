PEREIRA-BERNHEIM, Armando J.



82, of Springfield, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 6. He was born on December 2, 1939, in Managua, Nicaragua, and was the son of the late Constantino



Pereira Peralta and Carlota Bernheim Aleman de Pereira.



Armando was a graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in engineering. He lived and worked for many years in Miami, Florida, before moving to Springfield where he retired. He was well known for his kindness and sense of humor. Armando was preceded in death by his parents, brother Constantino, and wife



Carmen. He is survived by sisters, Olga Maria Pereira Herrera, Mercedes Pereira Herrera, Rosa Carlota Pereira and Jeanine Pereira; children Michael (Heather) Pereira, Jeanine (Ali) Nemati, Andy (Brenda) Pereira, Martha Pereira, and Christian (Darci) Jordan; grandchildren Kylie and Gracie Pereira,



Matthew (Yanareith) Nemati, Ryan and Christopher Nemati, Brittani (Francisco) Narvaez and Alexander Pereira, Noah, Nicholas and Elena Maria Jordan; great-grandchildren Jaxon and Aryana Nemati, and Brielle Narvaez. A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, January 14 at Jones-



Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home, 1002 East High Street in Springfield with Pastor Daniel Powell officiating. Masks are encouraged for those in attendance. The service will be livestreamed via Facebook on the funeral home page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clark State College Armando Pereira-Bernheim Memorial Fund online at



https://www.clarkstate.edu/community/about-us/foundation/



donate/, or via check to the Clark State Foundation 570 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield OH 45505. The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Northwood Assisted Living for caring for Armando. Arrangements by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, Springfield, Ohio.

