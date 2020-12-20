PEPITONE, Anthony Francis "Tony"



Age 79 of Vandalia, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Tony was born in Brooklyn, NY, March 10, 1941, to



Anthony Francis and Alberta (Sabine) Pepitone who preceded him in death, along with his daughter, Stacy Pepitone who



also preceded him. He is survived by his loving wife, Marti Pepitone, sister, Lucille Bersabe and two nieces, Christine and Kira Bersabe of Rhode Island. Tony enjoyed teaching students guitar and various instruments at the University of Dayton for over 25 years and as the music magnet at Stivers High School. He enjoyed playing at Suttmiller's in the 60's and 70's and with the Dayton Philharmonic occasionally. Service with



military honors will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Morton &



Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

