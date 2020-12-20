X

PEPITONE, Anthony

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

PEPITONE, Anthony Francis "Tony"

Age 79 of Vandalia, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Tony was born in Brooklyn, NY, March 10, 1941, to

Anthony Francis and Alberta (Sabine) Pepitone who preceded him in death, along with his daughter, Stacy Pepitone who

also preceded him. He is survived by his loving wife, Marti Pepitone, sister, Lucille Bersabe and two nieces, Christine and Kira Bersabe of Rhode Island. Tony enjoyed teaching students guitar and various instruments at the University of Dayton for over 25 years and as the music magnet at Stivers High School. He enjoyed playing at Suttmiller's in the 60's and 70's and with the Dayton Philharmonic occasionally. Service with

military honors will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Morton &

Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.