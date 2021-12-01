journal-news logo
PENWELL, Thomas

PENWELL, Thomas Edward

Thomas Edward Penwell, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, and formerly Springfield, Ohio, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at Extendicare Health and Rehab. He was 58.

Graveside services for Tom will be Friday, December 3, 2021, at 11 AM at Memory Hill cemetery with Reverend Randy Sellers officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 10:30 AM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Tom was born February 19, 1963, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Edward A. and Elva Soales Penwell. He worked 24 years at CBC Credit until medically retiring in 2019.

Survivors include his sister, Ruthann Schaeffing (Craig); nieces, Kelly Graves (Stehle), Lauren Williams (Parker) and a great-niece, Sarah Kate Williams.

