PENRY, Bettie

PENRY (Rhoades),



Bettie Jane



Bettie Jane (Rhoades) Penry, 77, passed away on May 6, 2022. Bettie was born January 9, 1945, in West Milton, OH, to the late Floyd and Margaret Rhoades. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Connie Niles and Vickie Haines.



Bettie is survived by her husband of 49 years, Phil Penry; daughter Sara (Tom) Hirt; son Ben Penry; grandchildren Lucy and Leo Hirt; and grand-dogs Paulie and Maggie.



Bettie graduated from Tecumseh High School and Manchester College and was an elementary school teacher. She spent two years teaching in the Philippines before working in schools in New Carlisle and Springfield, OH. Bettie was also an active member of the Church of the Brethren. She volunteered with children's ministry, Ladies Aid, and residents of the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville, OH.



Bettie's final act of service was to be part of the WSU Boonshoft School of Medicine anatomical gift program. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 24 at the New Carlisle Church of the Brethren. A prayer service will be held at 1pm, followed by a reception for family and friends at 1:30pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

