PENNER, Timothy Lee



76, of Centerville, peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born September 18, 1945, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Lillian (Puscan) Penner.



He proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Vietnam working in Avionics.



After his time in the service, Tim started his career in two-way communications and sales. After over 30 years, he transitioned out of the industry and became everyone's favorite barista. He was known for his positive attitude, outgoing personality, words of encouragement, strong faith, and corny jokes. Tim loved the Lord and was an active parishioner at Incarnation Catholic Parish, in Centerville.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Louise Penner.



He leaves behind a loving family to cherish his memory, including his daughter Mary Lynn (George) Waite; granddaughter, Lorelai; sister, Priscilla Penner; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org), in Tim's memory.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Church of the Incarnation (7415 Far Hills Ave, Centerville, Ohio). Tim's final resting place will be next to his wife at Dayton National Cemetery, where military honors will be performed.

