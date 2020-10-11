X

PENDLEY, Clydia

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

PENDLEY, Clydia Lovelle Clydia Lovelle Pendley, 98, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020, in Kingston of Miamisburg. She was born February 16, 1922, in Browder, Kentucky, the daughter of Clyde and Clara (Fleming) Lewis. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Miamisburg. She volunteered fifteen years at Hospice of Dayton and was an Avon Representative for many years. She is survived by her three sons, Larry Pendley, Alan Pendley and Daniel (Melinda) Pendley; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother and a granddaughter. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steve Spurgin officiating. Burial will follow in Hillgrove Cemetery. You may express online condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.