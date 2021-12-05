PENDLETON, Craig



Richard "Rick"



It is with great sorrow to announce Craig R. Pendleton passed away peacefully with his family at his side Wednesday, December 1st in Middletown. He was Warren County Engineer from 1974 until 1997.



He was a prolific bridge builder having overseen the replacement of over 220 bridges, nearly half of the county bridges, in his career. This included seven of nine county bridges crossing the Little Miami Scenic River. Known as Rick, he set the footprint for improvements on Fields-Ertel Road, Mason-



Montgomery Road and Columbia Road.



Before being appointed and later elected Warren County Engineer, he served as District 8 Test Engineer for ODOT



during construction of many of the region's interstate highways, such as I-71, I-74 and I-275.



He was a mentor to five engineers who became County Engineers in five different Ohio counties, a fact of which he took great pride.



Flags at County Engineer's Office and County Highway Department are being lowered to half staff for one week in his honor.



Rick was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Nancy Jean in 2021, whom he married on April 29, 1961, his parents, Milford and Esther (Rotroff) Pendleton and his brother, John Keith Pendleton. He is survived by his two sons,



Jeffrey K. and wife, Melinda Pendleton and Scott L. Pendleton; a sister, Joyce Kolb; five grandchildren, Lindsay



(Tyler) Lidstone, Taylor (Justin South) Pendleton, Logan Pendleton, Andrea (Stephen) Marshall, Emily (Josh Miller) Hartwig; nine great-grandchildren, Landen, Caiden, Jaxden, Easten, Ayden, Isabella, Cohen, Hudson and Harper. Rick was a Kentucky Colonel, a Professional Engineer, a Professional Surveyor and the Ohio County Engineers Association. He was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Hunter, Eastern Star Lodge #55 F.& A.M., Royal Arch Masons, Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton 32 degree Masons and Antioch Shrine. Rick was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force from



1960-66.



Private services will be held at the Anderson Funeral Home- Franklin Chapel with Chaplain Vaughn Lewis officiating.



Entombment with Military Honors will follow at Woodside Mausoleum in Middletown.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that contributions be made to either Hope United Methodist Church, the Shrine Burns Center or Hospice of Middletown.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Pendleton family.



