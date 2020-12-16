X

PENDERGRASS, David

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

PENDERGRASS, David L.

Age 83 of Dayton, departed this life Dec. 10, 2020. He was born to the late Levi

Pendergrass and Flora (Fulton) Pendergrass in Kingstree, SC. He retired from the State of Ohio. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, member of Shiloh

Baptist Church, member of

Gloria Lodge #89 PHA.

Survived by his wife, Gloria; daughter Regina; sons David, Durwood all of Columbus, OH; two sisters Ruth Presley of Sumter, SC; Dorothy Adams of Charlotte, NC; brother-in-law Joseph McDonald; sister-in-law Cheryl Cokley-Benn (Nathaniel), three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Walk Through Visitation, 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Services. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.