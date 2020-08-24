X

Pendergraft, Gladys

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

PENDERGRAFT, Gladys C. "Judy" Gladys C. "Judy" Pendergraft, 77, of Springfield, entered into eternal rest on August 17, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday, in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Donations may be made to a cause meaningful to the donor. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.