PENDERGRAFT, Gladys C. "Judy" 77, of Springfield, entered into Eternal Rest on August 17, 2020. Judy was born on February 6, 1943, to John and Irene (Brown) Bowser. After many trials, toils, and snares she had already come, Judy married Jimmie Pendergraft in November of 1977, though Judy already had a family. She was already the mother of Jeff Miller, John Miller, Annie Worthington (who married Steve), and Julia Miller whose very significant other is Keith Welch. Julia recalls her mother as being "independent;" and in recalling the good times, Julia remembers the grit, strong will, and self-efficacy shown as Judy would take the kids on trips, camping in cabins, horseback riding, and other places, even when their father did not want to go. Judy tried with her might to keep the kids active; and to give the kids a sense of normalcy and fun. Judy also served as the President of the Parent Teachers Association, when the kids were in school at Lagonda Elementary school. As Judy began her new life with Jimmie, the two of them lived a very simple existence, though it was highlighted by great trips and experiences. On their journey together, Jimmie and Judy had an opportunity to be married a second time, in August of 2000; and lived their remaining years, fully devoted to one another. In the midst of his own failing health, Jimmie doted on Judy, and tried his best to make sure she was properly cared for, as her health began to decline. After the death of Jimmie in 2013, Judy's health began to deteriorate further; and she was fortunate to receive great care, attention, love, and support from her "guardian angel," and the other tremendous staff, including Gentry at Eaglewood (Northwood) Care Center; as well as the ever-kind and caring staff of Valley Hospice. Jimmie and Judy never had children of their own, though their loyal companion Snickers, a Yorkshire Terrier served as a surrogate; and he preceded her in death in 2014. Judy worked in the floral department at Meijer for nearly 2 decades and retired after many years of faithful service. She enjoyed NASCAR Racing, professional wrestling; and the simple solitude of books, puzzles, and movies. She was an avid music fan, and most notably enjoyed the Bee Gees. Judy leaves behind siblings, Linda (Herman) Yoder, Phyllis Mertes, Rosa Ruckle, Betty (Tom) Rothen and Mike (Teresa) Bowser. She also has 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and was very fortunate, in her waning years, to have visits from grandchildren Rachael Jarvis and Cody McDaniel. In addition to Jimmie, Judy is preceded in death by her in-laws, Wilbur (Polly) Pendergraft; sister-in-law, Gina; her parents, John and Irene Bowser; her brother, Ronnie Bowser; her son, John Miller; and her infant daughter Mildred Louise. Judy's final arrangements are being executed by the ever- caring, and supportive friends and staff at the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN Funeral Home in Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday August 25, 2020, from 5 pm to 8 pm. We, the family, respectfully request for our safety, and the safety of the funeral home staff, that you wear a mask when joining us for the visitation and/or funeral; and if you are feeling ill, or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, that you please place priority on your personal health (and ours), over paying your final respects. Judy's funeral service will be held on Wednesday August 26, 2020, at 1:00 pm in the funeral home, with Pastor Rick Clos of the Lighthouse Tabernacle offering words of comfort, healing, and hope in these challenging times. A procession will follow the service, and Judy will be laid to rest next to Jimmie, Wilbur, Polly, and Gina at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, should anyone wish to do so, we invite you to make a donation in Judy's honor, to a cause meaningful to you.


