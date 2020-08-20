PENCE, Edward Mason Age 96, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Village on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born on June 10, 1924, in Carter County, Kentucky, to the parents of Cleveland and Sarah Frances Pence. He was a decorated Veteran of World War II with a Bronze Star. He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred Faye with whom he was married for 62 years and 5 sisters and 7 brothers. He is survived by four children: Ed (Betty) Pence, Springfield, Ohio, Linda (Mike) McIntire, Cincinnati, Ohio, Paul (Missie) Pence, Springfield, Ohio, Donna Whitledge, Cincinnati, Ohio; and two step-children, Charles (Carol) Williams, Springfield, Ohio, and Karen Santo, Tennessee. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Rose Hill Burial Park at 10:30 a.m. with a brief visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the service time. Military honors will also be held at the grave. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions be made to the South Charleston American Legion. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



