PENA, Hector P.



Hector P. Pena, age 83, of Radnor, passed away at home on Thursday, January 12, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 27, 1939, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Alejandro F. and Isabel P. (Pena) Pena. Hector was a 1958 graduate of Central Catholic School in San Antonio. He also attended San Antonio College in San Antonio. Hector was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Delaware, Ohio. He was also a member of the Hiram Masonic Temple of Delaware, a 60 year 32nd degree mason, Knights of Templar of Marion, Ohio, Scottish Rite of MNJ, George Behrens #504 Eastern Star in Delaware, Sidney Moore Council #84, Grand Council Masons of Ohio, and the National Riffle Assn. He married Wilma J. (Inman) on May 26, 1990, and they lived in Huber Heights before moving to Radnor in 2000.



He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Wima; daughter Monica A. (Marc) Kolar of Rockwall, Texas; four grandchildren Andruw L. Wright, Meagan A. Wright, Ashley Pena and Lindsey Pena; a great-grandson and a great-granddaughter Julie Wright; a sister Erma Herrera of San Antonio; a brother Alejandro P. Pena Jr of San Antonio; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father in 2006, mother in 2013, sons Henry G. in 1965 and Hector G. in 2015, and his sister Imelda Sharp in 2022. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Craig Richter officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City.


