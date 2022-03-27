PEMBERTON, Betty A.



Age 99, went home to her Savior on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Betty was a faithful



servant of God and believed in always giving back. She devoted many volunteer hours at



various churches and nursing homes. She gave support to



several organizations that



believed in helping others.



Betty looked forward to the weekly 4G lunches she shared with the four generations of girls in her family. She attended the Gathering Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pemberton; and by a sister, Doris Ross. Betty is survived by a son, Steve (Bonita) Pemberton; daughter, Anita Plants; sister, Thelma Louden; grandchildren, Jessica, Sean, Corey and Clint; and a great-granddaughter, Ava. There will be a celebration of her life announced at a future date. Memorials in her memory may be sent to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences can be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

