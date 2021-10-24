PEMBER, NAN

PEMBER (Ingels), Nan



Age 93, a longtime resident of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Born September 26, 1928, to Clarence and Franklin Ingels in Paris, Kentucky, (Bourbon County). Graduate of Paris High School, and University of Kentucky majoring in Home Economics. Worked as Home Service Advisor for Cincinnati Gas and Electric from 1951



to 1963. Transitioned to elementary education. Earned Master's Degree in Education from University of Dayton. Taught at Carlisle Local Schools for 30 years. Retired in 1994. Married Don Pember on June 1, 1957. Survived by daughter Janis Pember, and son John Pember (Tana Marker), and sisters Mary Wertzler and Joann Atcher. Preceded in death by parents, and husband of 59 years, Don Pember. Funeral services in person and live on YouTube at Zion Lutheran Church on Tuesday, October 26 at 12 Noon. Visitation will precede the service at 11:00 AM, at the church. Burial at Woodside Cemetery, following the service. **Nan's Family Kindly Requests Masks Be Worn Regardless of Vaccination Status.** Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

