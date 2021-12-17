PELFREY, Tammy S.



Tammy S. Pelfrey, 58, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2021. Tammy was born on April 15, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio, to Adrain and Maria Elisabeth (Hellbach) Wells. She is a 1981 graduate of Northridge High School and graduated with a B.S. in Accounting from Wright State University in 1986.



Tammy was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Glenn Rains; brother-in-law Gene Jackson and brother-in-law Tom Hunt. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Greg A. Pelfrey Sr.; daughter Maria (Ryan) Rabold; son Gregory



(Gabrielle) Pelfrey Jr.; grandson Aaron Rabold; sister Maxine Hunt (Keith); brother Ed (Rosa) Wells; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Tammy loved her family very much including her dogs: Sammy, Charles and Dickens. She was a devout Christian and a member of the Northridge Nazarene Church. It was perfect timing that she retired from the USPS in 2013 to spend lots of time with her newborn grandson,



Aaron. She also loved her "grand-dogs" as she affectionately called them: Hank, Layla, Stella, Marshall and Winston. She loved listening to local bands, dancing, traveling to Florida, gardening, camping, swimming, cooking and shooting pool. Funeral services will be held at the Northridge Nazarene Church, 2215 Maplegrove Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45414, on Monday, December 20, 2021. The family will receive guests beginning at 10:30 am followed by a service at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Tammy's name to the Northridge Nazarene Church. To share a memory of Tammy with the family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

