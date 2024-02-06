Pelfrey, Ralph E.



Ralph E. "Gene" Pelfrey, age 79 of Miami Twp., passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 10, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late Earl & Kathleen (Arnett) Pelfrey. Ralph honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Pelfrey was a retired Engineering Technician for Mound Research Technologies with 25 years of service. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his brother William Pelfrey, and by his aunt & uncle Mary & Orville Agee. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Karen (Edwards) Pelfrey, his daughter Tonya Donahue and husband Dave, his brother Eric Pelfrey and wife Sandy, as well as numerous other family members and many friends. A Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle Five Points Rd., Centerville, OH, with Military Honors conducted by the Combined Honor Guard  (?). Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation Attn: Donor Services, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429 in memory of Mr. Ralph E. Pelfrey.



