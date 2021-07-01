PEIRCEY, James

PIERCEY, James Warren



88, of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was born to James and Zora Piercey on April 29, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio. Warren graduated from Vandalia Butler High School. He retired as the vice president of Metro Tool and Die and was a former owner of Kemp Tool. Warren was a member of the Fletcher United Methodist Church. He was a part time farmer. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Norma J. Piercey, his parents and sister, Martha J. O'Rourke. Survived by his children, Jeff Piercey, Debbie Jackson and Julia Piercey; 4 grandchildren, Banks (Kendra), Emily, Ryan (Carly) and Joshua (Kristen); 8 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jocelyn, Aliza, Cadence, Bentley, Isla, Zora and Alivia; brothers-in-law, Robert Zimmer (Donna Gollahon) and Ronald Zimmer (Janet); sister-in-law, Elsie Zimmer; and by his extended family and many good friends. Funeral service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S.



Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends Saturday at 11a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the charity of your choice. To send a special message to the family, please visit



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com