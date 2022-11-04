journal-news logo
PEFFLY, Tim

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PEFFLY, Tim

66, son of Richard and Mary Ellen Peffly, passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2022. He is survived by his father, mother, four siblings, 30+ nieces and nephews and many friends. A Receiving of Friends will be at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005, Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Memorial Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Larry Lamb officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Make-A-Wish Foundation. Condolences can be left at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.




