1 hour ago

PEDRO, Jeffrey Joseph

Age 61, of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Family will receive friends 4-7:00PM on Friday, October 15 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD,

KETTERING. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on

Saturday, October 16 at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd, Centerville. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

