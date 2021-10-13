PEDRO, Jeffrey Joseph



Age 61, of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Family will receive friends 4-7:00PM on Friday, October 15 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD,



KETTERING. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on



Saturday, October 16 at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd, Centerville. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

