PECK, Patricia S.



Age 79, of Dayton, passed away on August 29, 2020.



Patricia was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church, where she was a Pre-School Teacher and Elder for many years and also the Choir Director for over 20 years. She was in the Dayton Philharmonic for 20 years and was a board member of the Gander Road Homeowners



Association. Patricia was



preceded in death by her



beloved husband, Edward C. Jr.; and parents, Harlow and



Beulah Sexton. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Stacy Peck of Lebanon, Thomas Peck of



Dayton; sisters, Elaine Brettell and Norine Sexton; brother, Glen Sexton, all of NY; grandchildren, Rhys, Rian, Kathryn;



nieces, Andrea Patron and Amber Laremore, both of NY; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service 11 AM



Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 5555 Chambersburg Road with Rev. Julia Williamson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church in Patricia's memory. The inurnment for Pat and Edward will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Rome, NY. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

