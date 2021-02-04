PEARSON, Jerome



Jerome Pearson of Mt Pleasant, SC, passed away Wednesday, January 27th. Jerome was born April 19th, 1938, in Texarkana, AK, to Elbert S. and Angela Lucille of Genoa, AK.



Jerome graduated with a BS in Engineering Science from Washington University in 1961 and a MS in Geology from Wright State University in 1977. Jerome was a former Marine, Aerospace Engineer for both NASA and the Air Force,



technical author, lecturer, inventor and founder of STAR, INC. He was also an avid astronomer. He is perhaps best known for inventing the Space Elevator. In recognition of his outstanding technical accomplishments, he was elected to the International Academy of Astronautics in 1997.



Jerome was preceded in death by his mother, father and sister Susan Silverman. Jerome leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Jeannie; two sisters, Mary Atterbury of Kansas City, MO, and Phyllis Niblock of Phoenix, AZ; two sons, Ed Pearson of



Dayton, OH, and Marcus Pearson of Lebanon, OH; daughter Emma Wade of Lynchburg, VA, and 8 grandchildren, Taylor and Lily (Ed), Abby, Sophia and Bridgett (Marcus), Luna, Jack and Ziva (Emma). There will be a private ceremony to spread Jerome's ashes at a later date.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, 1529 Rifle Range Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. 843-884-3833.



Please visit out tribute page at www.mcalsiter-smith.com.

