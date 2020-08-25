X

Pearson, Jacques T.

Jacques T. Pearson (Jack) 8/25/1943 - 8/28/2006 Thank you for sharing your journey with me. I can't imagine what my life would have been like without you and I was so blessed for each and everyday I had with you. I love you and miss you everyday, Carole

