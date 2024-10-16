Pearce, Frances

Pearce (Jenkins), Frances E.



Frances Elizabeth (Jenkins) Pearce, age 96 from Okeana, Ohio went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 14, 2024. She retired from Champion Papers and in 1974, along with her husband, Dallas (Bud) Jenkins she started, owned, and operated Fran's Family Restaurant, (now Country Barrel) Jenkins Mini Mart, and Chevron gas station in Okeana, retiring in 1993. She is survived by daughters, Ginger Calhoun and GiGi (Tim) Day; brother, Denny (Ruthann) Benge of Stowe, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Thursday, October 17, 2024 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral at 12 noon. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery in Shandon. Memorials may be sent to Macedonia Church, P.O. Box 147, Okeana, Ohio 45053. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Cincinnati with special thanks to Pam, Priscilla, Kim, Christy Wesselman and Pastor Glenn Perry. Please go to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com for the complete obituary.



