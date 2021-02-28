PAYNE, Rodney G.



Age 76 of West Carrollton passed away on February 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother Helen Craiger, father James Payne; sister-in-law Lois A. Thomas, brothers-in-law



Edwin H. Borgert, Jr., A. Ivan Jankowski, Frederick J. Borgert and sister-in-law Mary Jo Borgert. Rodney is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Kathryn (Borgert) Payne; cousins



Donna Sayles (Albert) and Bill Buchanan (Becky), and numerous other cousins, half-sister Sandy Day, sisters-in-law Martha Zimmerle (Jerome), Irene Jankowski, Rose Marie Stump,



Carolyn Froning (Karl), and Gail Borgert; brother-in-law



Kenneth Borgert; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends and neighbors. Rod was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked in the commercial construction industry for most of his career. He was an avid animal lover and since retiring he volunteered many hours at local animal shelters. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at both the Dayton and Cleveland VA Medical Centers for the wonderful care extended to Rod. No formal services will be held at this time in light of the pandemic. Please honor Rod in your own way as we know he wouldn't want a fuss made over him. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel.



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com