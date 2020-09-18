PAYNE, Clyde Hensley Clyde Hensley Payne left this earth to reunite with his loving wife Clara on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born in East Bernstadt, KY, on March 27, 1930, to the late Frank and Lucille (Hensley) Payne. On June 7, 1954, he married Clara Mullins and they shared 56 years of marriage until her death in 2011. There was never a person that met Clyde that didn't love him. He was the most loving, generous and compassionate man and was adored by his family and friends. Clyde received an Honorable Discharge from the USMC and was a police officer with the London KY Police Department. In 1958, he moved his family to Ohio and was employed by the Ford Motor Co. Many will remember Clyde as a Special Deputy with the Butler County Sheriff's Office where he volunteered for more than 30 years. Some of his fondest memories are working the entrance at the Butler County Fair. Clyde was a member of the O'Tucks and in 1971, he was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel. He was an active member of Fairfield Church of Christ where he volunteered as a greeter aka hugger. Clyde and Clara spent time between their homes in Hamilton and Tampa, Florida. During his retirement, he enjoyed walking, being with family, helping the elderly, riding his daughter's riding mower and spending time at the East Butler YMCA. In addition to his parents and his wife, Clyde was preceded in death by a son, Donald Clyde Payne, three sisters and four brothers. He is survived by his children Beverly (Jon) Vanderpool, Lee Rose, Linda Mott, Rob Payne and Randy (Beth) Payne, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be held at Fairfield Church of Christ, 745 Symmes Road, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 12:00pm with Pastor Brian Schreiber officiating. Visitation will be held from 10am - 12pm at the church. The family would like to express their gratitude to Robbi Mott for her loving care to 'papaw' during this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Fairfield Church of Christ 745 Symmes Road, Fairfield, OH 45014 or Vitas Community Connection, P.O. Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264. Rose Hill Funeral Home is caring for the family and will accept online condolences at www.rosehillfunerals.com

