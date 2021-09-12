PAXTON, Malcolm E. "Mike"



Age 82, of Seven Mile, died Friday, September 10, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Morning Sun, Ohio, on September 20, 1938, the son of Lyle and Lilly Mae (Skiver) Paxton. He left high school and entered the USAF where he achieved his GED. He had been a house painter, spent seven years in the printer trade, traveling to several cities in the U.S. He attended



Dayton Bible College where he was certified to fill in as a



pastor as needed. He also was a self- employed chimney sweep for 13 ½ years, always wearing a black top hat, worked at Frank's Nursery as a gardener and at Bohlke as a landscaper and driver for 10 ½ years. Mike married M. Jean Lambdin in Eaton, Ohio on June 30, 1961, and she preceded him in death on September 8, 2010. He was a member of First Southern Baptist Church, Camden. He is survived by his daughter, Tonya Rene Paxton (Kenneth) Becker, Seven Mile; his five grandchildren, Jon Malcolm (Brandi) Becker, Shawn Carl



Becker, Kyle Noah Becker all of Butler County, Brittany (Paxton) Hughett and Sarah (Paxton) Hughett; his six great grandchildren, Zoe Jade Becker, Kinze Alexis Becker, Xander Matthew Becker, Chloe Paige Becker, Bryce Aiden Brooks and Cayden Mikel Hughett; a sister, Connie Lavorgna; a sister-in-law, Evelyn and a nephew, Scott Paxton and many other



nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his son, Cameron Mikel Paxton on July 19, 2003, two brothers, David and his wife, Margie and Marvin, a brother-in-law, Donnie Lavorgna. Funeral services will be held at 8:00 p.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church of Camden on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Campbell County Memorial Park, LaFollette, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to Galilean Childrens Home, P.O. Box 880, Liberty, KY 42539-0880. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

