Pavelka (Yerty), Joyce Ann



Pavelka, Joyce A. (Yerty), born February 20, 1947, in East Cleveland, OH. She passed away peacefully in the early hours of October 7, 2023 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis in Peoria, IL. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur W. Yerty Sr., her mother, Rosena C. Yerty, her brother, Arthur Yerty Jr., as well as her father-in-law, Cyril Pavelka, mother-in-law, Dorothy Pavelka & sister-in-law, Pattie Pendleton. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael J. "Mickey" Pavelka, sons Michael J. C. "Curt" Pavelka (wife, Tirena) of Peoria, IL and David T. Pavelka (wife, Krissy) of St Louis MO. She is also survived by her grandson, Harrison Curtis Pavelka of Peoria, IL (whom she loved more than anything), sister-in-law, Elaine Yerty of Waller, TX and brother-in-law, Buddy Pavelka, of Shingletown, CA. Joyce had her own way of doing things. Upon receiving her final blessing by Fr. Daniel McShane, he advised the family that October 7th is the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, also known as the Feast of Our Lady of Victory. As a family, we found it fitting that the Good Lord with the help of the Blessed Mother decided that the Feast of Our Lady of Victory was indeed the day to call her home to Heaven. God saw the physical & medical challenges she had overcome in her life  knowing that indeed she was "Our Lady of Victory." Joyce graduated from Euclid Sr. High School, Euclid, OH, in 1965. She was a member of the National Honor Society & the marching band. In 1969 she graduated from Wittenberg University in Springfield, OH, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She was a sister in Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and majored in English. One of her proudest school moments was marching in the band for Euclid High School as a clarinet player in Municipal Stadium Field (where the Cleveland Browns and Indians played for many years). On June 27, 1970, she married Michael J. "Mickey" Pavelka in Springfield, OH. They embarked on the adventure of a lifetime when they founded Michael's Florist in Springfield, OH. For 21 years they owned the business & enlisted the help of their boys for various aspects of their business. Joyce also loved teaching. It was her calling in life in terms of a profession. She taught at a number of Catholic schools including, Holy Rosary School - Cleveland, OH, St Patrick's School - London OH, St Teresa's School  Springfield, OH, St Mary's School - Springfield, OH and Mary Help of Christian's School  Fairborn, OH. She enjoyed working with her teaching friends throughout her career  forming lifelong relationships. She equally enjoyed the principals she worked with over the years. However, there were a few that were told in so many words, "I was here before you and I'll be here after you're gone." In her most recent years, she enjoyed hearing about her grandson's attendance in Catholic school and always offered sage advice and wisdom about his education. She retired from active teaching in 2001. Her goal with each student was to continually drive them to the best of their abilities  she would accept nothing less. She touched many lives during her teaching career. Students commented in letters that her "tough" approach during their school years with her made high school & college much easier. Over the years, the cards and letters and personal visits from past students always brought a huge smile to her face. Mickey, Curt & David always loved the "food gifts" she received from students during the Christmas holidays. She also enjoyed baking, quilting, sewing, and scrap booking. A favorite activity later in life was Stampin' Up. She spent hours making custom greeting cards for every occasion. She also enjoyed attending her son's and grandson's athletic events, gardening, birds (especially Cardinals), koi ponds and listening to Cincinnati Reds games. During retirement she and Mickey shared a home on Indian Lake and enjoyed long boat rides. When she wasn't doing that, she was planning for her next quilt project  she will always be with her family through her quilts! Each Pavelka household has at least 2 of them! The one word that her family associated with her until the day she passed was "fighter". Joyce fought a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). While mostly gentle in nature, she was incredibly strong-willed & determined to overcome as many health obstacles as she could. We never heard her say, "Why Me?" Yes, she had moments of frustration, but she was always looking forward to figuring out how to clear the next hurdle. Through it all, her will to live was incredibly strong. Her family assured her during her last week of earthly life that it was truly okay to stop fighting  it was okay to rest and be with the Lord. She was dearly loved and will be missed every day. Visitation will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 1660 E. High St., Springfield, OH 45505, on Friday, October 13th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be conducted on Saturday October 14th at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 31 S. Chillicothe St., South Charleston, OH 45368. Joyce will be entombed at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum, 4781 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield, OH 45502. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. With Joyce making such an impact on so many young lives over the years, this is a fitting way to honor her memory. Donations may be made by visiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital website: www.stjude.org. The website provides information on options to donate via the St. Jude website, by mail or by phone. May perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace.



