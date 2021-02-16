X

PAULICK, Ida June

Age 88, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021. She was born November 4, 1932, in Herron, Michigan. Preceded in death by her parents, William and

Florence (Wagner) Kaiser; husband, Richard Paulick; daughter, Laura Boothe; son, Joseph Paulick; seven brothers. Survived by her children, Ronald (Kathy) Paulick, Lynne Jones and Leigh (Dana) Brewer; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Baker and Barbara Voll; brother-in-law, David (Joan) Paulick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, February 19, 2021, at St. Peter

Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424, where family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Calvary

Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 in her name. Visit NewcomerDayton.com to view her full obituary.

