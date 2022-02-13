Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

PAULEY, Michael

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PAULEY, Michael Douglas

69, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away February 9, 2022, in his home. He was born February 3, 1953, in Springfield, the son of Harold and Charlotte (Brown) Pauley. Michael had worked as a Sheriff's Deputy in Clark County and retired from Moorman's Towing & Body Shop in Xenia. He was in the autobody business for 44 years and enjoyed anything to do with cars, Nascar, and racing. Survivors include his significant other, Linda Pauley; children, Shane Pauley, Matthew Pauley, Amanda (Luke) Pauley, and Michael Douglas "Dougie" Pauley Jr.; grandchildren, Sadie Griffin, Phoenix Pauley, and Isaiah Wolverton; brothers, Tom (Sandy) Pauley and Chuck (Linda) Pauley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amber Pauley; sister, Becky Brown; and his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, February 19 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
BRINSLEY, William
3
DAVIS, Cynthia
4
DREW, Edna
5
Amburgey, Rebecca
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top