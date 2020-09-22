PAUGH, Glen N. Glen N. Paugh, 85 of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, September 20, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. Glen was born October 1, 1934, in Deer Park, Maryland, the son of the late David & Ruth (Phillips) Paugh. Glen proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany. After many years of service, he retired from International Harvester / Navistar and was a member of the U. A. W. Glen and his wife were founding members of the Colonial Baptist Church, New Carlisle, Ohio. In his free time Glen enjoyed camping, old cars, piddlin' in the barn, but most of all he loved to spend time with his family. As our hearts ache for the physical loss of him, we find solace knowing that he is now with God. He is at peace. And for that, we are grateful. Glen is survived by his children, Kim (Tim) Ruddick, Debi (Shane) Montgomery, Cindy (Jack) Lay and Steve (Debbie) Paugh, 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; his brothers, David (Susan) Paugh, Lensie (Helen) Paugh; his sister Jean (Jim) Berry; his sister-in-law, Sue (George) Anderson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 61 years, Helen (Davis) Paugh. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 7 p.m. on Thursday September 24, 2020, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Colonial Baptist Church, 8963 Milton Carlisle Rd, New Carlisle, OH with Pastor Larry Marvel officiating. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Burial Park, Springfield, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the building fund at the Colonial Baptist Church, 8963 Milton Carlisle Rd, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com

