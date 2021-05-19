journal-news logo
PATTERSON, Warren

PATTERSON,

Warren Lee "Wolfie"

Born May 3, 1937, in Raymer, Alabama, to Joel and Rose

Patterson. Passed away May 13, 2021, age 84. He leaves to cherish his memory his 10 sons and 9 daughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, from 6-8pm and Saturday from 11am until time of service 12 pm at United Missionary Baptist Church, 719 18th Ave, Middletown, Ohio. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.


