journal-news logo
X

PATTERSON, Stacy

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PATTERSON, Stacy

Stacy Marie Patterson, age 55, of Dayton, Sunrise November 10, 1966, Sunset May 8, 2022. Preceded in death by father Willie T. Montgomery, step-

father Lee Barnes, grandparents Frank and Dorothy

Montgomery, Marie and

Johnny Shaw, Jessie and

Mildred Moore and numerous aunts and uncles. She leaves to celebrate her life mother

Erthale Barnes; siblings, Tommy (Sabrina) Montgomery, Dawn (David) Huszar of Locust Grove, GA, Rhapsody (Mary) Barnes and several nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, from

3:00pm until time of service at 4:00 pm at Newcomer

Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Please visit

www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
Grusenmeyer, Daniel
2
CAVINS, Pauline
3
DUNN, Derrick
4
EVANS, Vivienne
5
BRANDT, Robert
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top