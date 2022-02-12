Hamburger icon
PATTERSON, Sheila

80, of Bluffton passed away on February 9, 2022, at her residence. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bluffton, Ohio. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Condolences may be expressed to the

family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. Arrangements are

pending at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.

