PATTERSON, Patricia

PATTERSON (née Fisher), Patricia Jean



Patricia Jean (née Fisher) Patterson entered into her heavenly rest December 19, 2020, at 8:08 am.



Pat was born September 23, 1934, to Frances and Leonard Fisher, who preceded her in death. She was big sister to Judith Ann (née Fisher) Travillian, who survives her.



She is also survived by her husband of 67 years, James Patterson, children Denise (Steve), James (Sharon), Kristina, Scott, and Frances (Brian), eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, along with many loving nieces and nephews.



Pat was a proud graduate of Stivers High School Class of 1952. She and her high school chums continued their friendships well into their adulthood.



She retired from the Federal Adult Probation System in 1995 after 25 years of service.



Pat graciously donated her body to the Wright State University School of Medicine Department of Anatomy. In accordance with her final wishes, there will be no public viewing or



funeral; however, the family will hold a private memorial



service at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in her memory.

