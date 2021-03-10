X

PATRICK, William

PATRICK, William "Bill"

William "Bill" Patrick, 87, passed away on March 6, 2021, in Otterbein Assisted Living

Facility. He was born on May 21, 1933, in Dayton, OH, and was the son of the late William D. and late Emily (Howell)

Patrick. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Frediwyn "Dolly" Patrick;

sister, Patricia Shapiro; and many friends. Bill is survived by his sons, Stephen (Donna) Patrick of Hurricane, WV, and John (Cathy) Patrick of Waynesville, OH; 4 grandchildren, John (Christina) Patrick of Venice, FL, Tonya Patrick Shuler of

Hurricane, WV, Khristen Patrick Grennell (Scott) of Savannah, GA, and Jami Patrick of Waynesville, OH; 7 great-grandchildren, Kathleen, Christopher, Sean, and Elizabeth Patrick of Venice, FL, William, Finn, and Melody Shuler of Hurricane, WV; 3 step-grandchildren, Zachary (Kala) Huffman of

Lynchburg, OH, Nicholis Grennell of Hinesville, GA, and Rebekkah Grennell of Lynchburg, OH; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Olivia and Owen; one sister, Mary Rhoades; and

brother-in-law, Jack Luce of Fairborn, OH; and many nieces and nephews. Bill retired from Dayton Newspapers Inc. after a 40-year career. He was a 1952 graduate of Fairborn High School and a 4-year veteran of the United States Naval Reserve. He was a 33rd degree Mason, a drummer in the Antioch Drum and Pipe and an amateur ham radio operator. He enjoyed fishing and traveling both here and abroad with his friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to The Byron Church, 3230 Trebein Rd., Fairborn, OH 45324 or Hospice of Otterbein. Per his request, Bill will be

cremated and interred with his wife, Dolly, in Byron Cemetery. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date due to the COVID pandemic under the care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at


