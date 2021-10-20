PATRICK, Pamela S.



Age 63, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2021. Pamela was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 25, 1958, to Folley and Linda Patrick. She spent many years helping children with her careers in Social Work and Education. In her free time, she enjoyed music and writing. She liked to



attend concerts with her daughter, Cassie, and loved going out to movie theaters and shopping. Pamela was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Corron; her mother, Linda



Patrick and close aunt, Kathleen Tipton. She is survived by her loving daughter, Cassandra K. (Justin Richardson) Patrick; her father, Folley Patrick; brothers, David Patrick and James



(Connie) Patrick; nephews, Christopher and Benjamin Patrick and niece, Marissa Patrick; and many other loving family and friends.



A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. After the service, family and friends are



welcome to gather and share memories until 7:00 pm. To share a memory or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

