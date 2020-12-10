PATRICK, Margaret



Margaret Patrick, age 93 of Centerville, OH, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Sycamore Glen of Miamisburg. She was born June 12, 1927, in Dayton, OH. Margaret retired from the Duriron Co. in



Dayton, OH, where she was a PBX Telephone Operator.



She is survived by her two daughters, Sherrie and Vicky Mackling; a grandson, Jordan Mackling. Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Mark Alan Patrick.



A private visitation for family will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville, OH.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.

