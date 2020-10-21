X

PATRICK, Judith

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

PATRICK, Judith A.

Judith A. Patrick, 81, of Middletown, received her wings on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler &

Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown on December 4, 1938, to parents, Richard and Virginia (Brown) Gray. Judy had worked for First Financial Bank. She was a member of the Sons of Italy. Judy was dedicated to her family and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Jennifer L. (William) Becker; brother, Richard (Carolyn) Gray; sister-in-law, Sandy (Tony) Donisi; grandchildren, Melissa Kennard, Matt (Renee) Becker & Julie (Tyler) Talkington; great-grandchildren, Alexis Kennard, McKinnan Kennard, Bryce Becker & Lyla Becker; great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hisey & Ayden Keith; and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bing B. Patrick; and parents. Funeral Service will be Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr.,

Middletown, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at


WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.