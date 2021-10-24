PATRICK, Emily Lin



Em.i.l.y An angel was called down to earth on March 10, 1989. Her name, Emily Lin



Patrick, stood for so much more than a place holder for reference. Words like loving, caring, witty, beautiful, selfless, and determined could



never do justice when describing Emily. She yelled out when others couldn't. She brought life to a quiet party. She always offered a helping hand, even when hers were full. She always knew how to make you smile in the darkest of times. Friends, family, even complete strangers felt the love she so effortlessly emitted with her presence. Emily was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on June 8, 2021. While dreadful, only Emily could have attacked such an



immense disease with as much confidence and determination as she did. With no doubt there were days where giving up was the easy route, but that was not Emily. She put her all in to everything. She fought until the absolute end. Emily, our angel, was called back to Heaven to serve a bigger purpose on October 2, 2021. Emily didn't lose her battle to cancer. Emily beat cancer by how she loved and lived her life and she will live on in our hearts for all eternity. "Grief never ends… but it changes. it's a passage, not a place to stay. grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith… it is the price of love." Emily is survived by her mother Brenda Gelbert, father John Patrick (Cathy Patrick), sisters: Jordan Carver (Jason Carver) and Jillian Barker (Jason Barker), brothers: Seth Gelbert (Claire Foster) and Scott Gelbert and their father Robert Gelbert, her nieces, nephews and cousins, her best friends Matt Digiorgi and Kara Keeton and so many others. Emily is preceded in death by Grandparents: John and Wilma Patrick, Lyle and Roberta



Clayton, and Aunt Jeannie Prunty. A gathering of friends and family will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm with a Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm at Newcomer - Beavercreek chapel (3380 Dayton- Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432).

