PATMON, Cheryl

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

PATMON, Cheryl Ann Age 61. Beloved mother of Kashina Hurley of Dayton and Samantha Bernard (Justin) of Pepper Pike; cherished grandmother of Vanessa and Sabrina Hurley; loving daughter of Anna and the late John Patmon; fond sister of John Jr., Vicki and Brian Patmon, and April Ballard; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the NICOL-WELLS-KLOSS-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 5252 MAYFIELD RD., LYNDHURST (BETWEEN RICHMOND AND BRAINARD). Masks are required. The service will also be live streamed on the funeral home website. Interment Whitehaven Memorial Park. Please sign Tribute Wall at: nicolwellskloss.com

