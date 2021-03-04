PATKO, John J.



Age 83 of Tipp City, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School class of 1955 and a veteran of the U.S. Army. John retired from Broadway Companies with over 40 years of service. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the American Legion in Tipp City. He enjoyed golfing and fishing. John was also an avid U.D. Flyer and Ohio State fan.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Charmaine (Nellis) Patko, children: Michael Patko, Pamela Patko-Menser, Donald (Lisa) Patko, grandchildren: Jake, Brett, Sydney, Emily,



Nicholas, brother: Andrew Patko, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents:



Andrew and Mary (Kovacs) Patko, infant brother: John Patko and sister-in-law: Margaret Patko. A walk-through visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held



privately at St. John Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To view the service for John and leave an online condolence, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

