PATERSON, Betty L. Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Family will greet friends on Tuesday, September 15 from 10:00am-11:00am at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am. A link to the live streamed services will be added to Betty's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com. Services in the care of ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING.

